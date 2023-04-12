The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Milk truck rams into mosque, toddler, 2 women escape

Damilare Famuyiwa

The accident reportedly happened shortly after the early morning prayer in the mosque.

Milk truck rams into mosque, toddler, 2 women escape
Milk truck rams into mosque, toddler, 2 women escape

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of the day around the popular Babangida Market, Suleja in Niger State

The truck involved in the accident was loaded with powdered milk and fell off the road, as the driver was trying to manoeuvre a portion of the bad road in the town.

According to an eyewitness, Abubakar Saleh, who confirmed the incident, the crash happened shortly after most worshippers had dispersed from the mosque.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accident occurred around 6 am when many people had left the mosque for their homes after morning prayers.

“The trailer fell on the back section of the mosque where women and children normally pray.

“However, three people, including a child, were trapped in the ruins and subsequently sustained injuries and they were rushed to Suleja General Hospital for treatment.

“We are lucky that people have left the Mosque after the prayer. The Mosque was filled up during the prayers but thank God that everybody had left for their different homes before the incident. No death was recorded,” he added.

In a similar development, 12 people have been confirmed dead in a road accident at the Ezillo end of the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Highway, Ebonyi State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident reportedly involved a white Ford shuttle bus and a pink articulated vehicle.

While injured passengers have been evacuated to the Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki for treatment, the deceased, consisting of 10 males and two females, have been deposited at a mortuary.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Justice Yerima confirmed as Oyo state Chief Judge

Justice Yerima confirmed as Oyo state Chief Judge

Oyo govt. reviews 2023 Hajj fare, fixes ₦‎2.9m

Oyo govt. reviews 2023 Hajj fare, fixes ₦‎2.9m

Police distribute food items to deceased officers` wives in Jigawa for Ramadan

Police distribute food items to deceased officers` wives in Jigawa for Ramadan

NPC postpones training for Enumerators, Supervisors

NPC postpones training for Enumerators, Supervisors

Wike begged me to convince Atiku to make him his running mate  —  Melaye

Wike begged me to convince Atiku to make him his running mate  —  Melaye

Borno assembly member-elect from Chibok is dead

Borno assembly member-elect from Chibok is dead

Osinbajo presides as FEC honours ex-AGF, Ajibola

Osinbajo presides as FEC honours ex-AGF, Ajibola

Why UK immigration officials detained, harassed Peter Obi at London airport

Why UK immigration officials detained, harassed Peter Obi at London airport

Arewa Elders warn Peter Obi to stop making ‘inciting’ comments after election

Arewa Elders warn Peter Obi to stop making ‘inciting’ comments after election

Pulse Sports

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo's coach sacked after dressing room confrontation

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo's coach sacked after dressing room confrontation

Tuchel who? Guardiola's resounding Champions League success has banished kryptonite suggestions

Tuchel who? Guardiola's resounding Champions League success has banished kryptonite suggestions

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: 5 reasons why Guardiola is likely to win the Champions League

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: 5 reasons why Guardiola is likely to win the Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Police badge

Assailants kill policeman, injure 3 colleagues in Ikorodu, Lagos State

Man st*bs debtor to d*ath with jackknife in Lagos

Man st*bs debtor to d*ath with jackknife in Lagos

15 killed, burnt beyond recognition in Enugu highway crash.

15 burnt beyond recognition in Enugu highway crash

Nigerian court

Court awards ₦‎240,000 cost against UI school for stalling hijab case