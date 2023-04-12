Milk truck rams into mosque, toddler, 2 women escape

It was gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of the day around the popular Babangida Market, Suleja in Niger State

The truck involved in the accident was loaded with powdered milk and fell off the road, as the driver was trying to manoeuvre a portion of the bad road in the town.

According to an eyewitness, Abubakar Saleh, who confirmed the incident, the crash happened shortly after most worshippers had dispersed from the mosque.

“The accident occurred around 6 am when many people had left the mosque for their homes after morning prayers.

“The trailer fell on the back section of the mosque where women and children normally pray.

“However, three people, including a child, were trapped in the ruins and subsequently sustained injuries and they were rushed to Suleja General Hospital for treatment.

“We are lucky that people have left the Mosque after the prayer. The Mosque was filled up during the prayers but thank God that everybody had left for their different homes before the incident. No death was recorded,” he added.

In a similar development, 12 people have been confirmed dead in a road accident at the Ezillo end of the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Highway, Ebonyi State.

The accident reportedly involved a white Ford shuttle bus and a pink articulated vehicle.