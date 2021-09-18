RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Military officer kidnapped at NDA regains freedom after 24 days in captivity

Authors:

bayo wahab

The Nigerian Army says operations leading to the officer's rescue led to the destruction of several identified bandits’ camps in Afaka-Birnin Gwari areas of Kaduna.

Nigerian-Defence-Academy (Premium Times)
Nigerian-Defence-Academy (Premium Times)

Almost a month after bandits broke into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna, Major CL Datong, who was abducted during the incident has has been rescued.

Recommended articles

Deputy Director Army Public Relations 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, said Datong was rescued by troops.

He added that the operations leading to his rescue led to the destruction of several identified bandits’ camps in Afaka- Birnin Gwari areas of the state.

Idimah also said scores of bandits were killed during the operation.

He said, “The troops arrived at a camp suspected to be the location where Maj CL Datong was being held. At the camp, the troops exchanged fire with the bandits overwhelmed them superior fire.

“In the process, the gallant troops were able to rescue the abducted officer. However, the officer sustained a minor injury but has been treated in a medical facility and handed over to NDA for further action.”

He, however, commended the NAF, DSS , Nigerian Police and “patriotic Nigerians” for their invaluable support which contributed to the success of this operation.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'TOTAL sacked me while I was battling brain surgery, disability,' ex-female employee says

APC Chieftain says plan to make Jonathan President is a conspiracy against South

Sanwo-Olu threatens to terminate contract of erring contractors in 7 days

Southern Governors to oppose any party that fields northerner for president in 2023

Senate President bags chieftaincy title in Iyin-Ekiti

'You have no integrity': OPC blasts Fani-Kayode for defecting to APC

Bandits kill many people in 10 Kaduna villages in latest wave of violence

'A labourer deserves his pay,' Joe Igbokwe unhappy 'political prostitute' FFK met Buhari before him

No automatic 2023 presidential ticket for Jonathan, APC says

Trending

How Italian man killed his Nigerian wife

Pellizzar and Rita got married in 2018 (Italian media)

Police catch 25-year-old man having midnight sex with a goat in Jigawa

Illustrative Photo of a group of Nigerian Police officers (Bukchris)

Police kill 18-year-old girl in Lagos

Monsurat was killed by police in Lagos (Punch)

Suspected killers of Senator Na-Allah's son say they sold his car for N1m

Abdulkarim Na-Allah, the eldest son of Sen. Bala Ibn-Na-Allah was killed last month (PMNews)