Military officer kidnapped at NDA regains freedom after 24 days in captivity

Deputy Director Army Public Relations 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, said Datong was rescued by troops.

He added that the operations leading to his rescue led to the destruction of several identified bandits’ camps in Afaka- Birnin Gwari areas of the state.

Idimah also said scores of bandits were killed during the operation.

He said, “The troops arrived at a camp suspected to be the location where Maj CL Datong was being held. At the camp, the troops exchanged fire with the bandits overwhelmed them superior fire.

“In the process, the gallant troops were able to rescue the abducted officer. However, the officer sustained a minor injury but has been treated in a medical facility and handed over to NDA for further action.”