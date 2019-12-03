Big news! kwikmoney is rebranding and will now be known as “Migo”. Migo is a friend to you whenever you need a helping hand.

Migo will also offer you opportunities to make purchases online using Migo loans.

This name change is being done in an effort to unify the consumer and corporate brands under one globally accessible identity.

Migo formerly kwikmoney, still saying YES!

This further reinforces the company’s philosophy of providing support to meet your needs and aspirations by saying YES TO YOU! Yes to your needs, Yes to your desires, Yes to your dreams!

You can start your journey with Migo by visiting www.migo.money to take advantage of our dynamic “credit-based” services from instant loans to payments for your everyday needs, here’s how to take a loan on Migo:

Visit www.migo.money

Enter your phone number and click “check loan offers”

Enter the verification code sent to your number

Select “loans” then 'request a loan" and your loan offers will be displayed to you.

Enter account details and the loan will be deposited into your account just like that.

You can also continue to buy your electricity units on Buypower.ng, using Migo. Our loan based payments are also available on the Flutterwave platform as well as in the following pharmacies Medplus, Awolowo; Medplus, Ogudu; Chemart, Ikoyi; Tehilah Pharmacy, Amuwo Odofin; and Albany Pharmacy, Abuja on the Wella Health program. Terms and Conditions still apply.

Repay your loans Online, via USSD, with Cash at the Bank or at the ATM, please visit www.migo.money/repay for instructions on how to use these channels.

While we will maintain our impeccable loan services, we have however changed the ways you can reach us.

Our website address is now www.migo.money, our handle on all social media channels is @getmigomoney.

For any issues or questions, our Customer Support Agents are ready to help, please call us on 017002274 or email us on support@migo.money

