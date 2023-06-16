ADVERTISEMENT
Microfinance bank manager reportedly commits suicide over unpaid loans

Bayo Wahab

The deceased gave out loan facilities to some of his customers, which they failed to repay back to the company’s account.

Sola Ogungbe, a bank manager committed suicide over unpaid loans in Oyo State. [Punch]
Sola Ogungbe, a bank manager committed suicide over unpaid loans in Oyo State. [Punch]

Sola Ogungbe, the manager of SEAP Microfinance Bank in Saki, Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State is reported to have committed suicide over unpaid loans.

Ogungbe reportedly took his own life on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his home in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government Area of the state.

According to ThePunch, the deceased gave out loan facilities to some of his customers, which they failed to repay back to the company’s account.

“The victim’s wife was called by a staff member of the company because the deceased had not been reporting at his workplace over the loan default crisis.

“But unfortunately, when she got home to report the call to her husband, she met his corpse on the floor.” an eyewitness said.

A friend of the deceased, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the deceased “made a mistake by taking his life, as he was supposed to have discussed his problem with his friends.

“The issue of suicide is becoming alarming. He made a great mistake by taking his own life because of debt. If he had shared this issue with his friends, maybe somebody would have come to his aid.

“Everyone is going through one thing or another, but our survival is anchored upon communal living and friendship. Tell people about your issues, you don’t even know who can help you”.

The body of the deceased has been taken to his hometown in Omu-Aran, Kwara State for burial.

Bayo Wahab

