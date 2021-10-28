Microfinance bank employee faces N2.1m theft charge.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts preferred against her by the police.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp N. A. Simon, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences sometime in July at Mercy Plaza, Olugbede, Egbeda, Idimu, Lagos.

He said that the defendant stole the sum belonging to Rimasokazine Women Empowerment Initiative, represented by one Mrs Nkama Chinedu.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant presented herself as a member of the empowerment initiative and stole the sum.

He said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.S. Okubule, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.