MFM probes pastor for using private property as 'deliverance' centre

How did this happen: This was disclosed by the church's Director of Administration, Akin Olawale, in a statement on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, The Punch reports.

Olawale noted that the MFM leadership has directed the unnamed pastor to close down the illegal facility and report to the headquarters for further actions.

Church making efforts: He also revealed that the church is currently collaborating with security agencies and family of members of those concerned to ensure that the issues are properly addressed and justice served accordingly.

Olawale's word: “It came to the notice of the leadership of the MFM on Tuesday (August 23, 2022) that a place in Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State was allegedly being used to detain, chain and hold people hostage against their will in the guise of conducting deliverance.

“We got the information with a rude shock as that is completely alien to our practice all over the world. Although the alleged pastor is one of our pastors, the said facility is a private property of the pastor and his activities of conducting such kind of deliverance are neither with the knowledge nor approval of the church leadership.