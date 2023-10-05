ADVERTISEMENT
Messenger charged with stabbing brothel manager

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor, Insp Donjiur Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 26 at Gengere.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

The 24-year-old messenger, Huzairu Shehu, who resides in the Gengere area of Mile 12 Ketu, Lagos State, is charged with causing grievous harm.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Tanimola, also ordered that the defendant should produce two sureties who must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

She adjourned the matter until Oct. 18 for a hearing.

He said that the defendant attacked the manager, Mr Abdulfatai Olasukanmi after he reprimanded him for sleeping in one of the rooms in the brothel and occasionally collecting money from customers without remitting same.

“He converts some of the money to his own use, and whenever the complainant (manager) asked him about it, he could not give any satisfactory account of it.

“This act usually caused misunderstanding between the complainant and the owner of the brothel,” Perezi told the court.

He alleged that, on Sept. 26, the manager discovered that the defendant stole an air conditioner compressor belonging to the brothel and valued at N10,000.

The prosecutor said that the defendant sold the compressor.

“With this development, the complainant was not happy, and a misunderstanding ensued, which made them to start fighting.

“In the process, the defendant used a knife to stab the complainant in the upper abdomen.

“Blood started gushing out, and he was immediately rushed to a hospital, while the defendant ran away but was later caught and beaten by a mob.

“The complainant had to undergo blood transfusion and is currently on drips, while the defendant was taken to the Isheri Health Centre for treatment after he was beaten by the mob,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offence contravenes Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section states that anyone who unlawfully causes grievous harm to another is liable to imprisonment for seven years.

News Agency Of Nigeria

