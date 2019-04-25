Date: June 1st, 2019

Time: 8am – 10pm

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos

With the running theme, ‘Unjunk’, Meristem Green Fest was created to encourage the practice of organic and natural nutrition, fitness activities, and overall health consciousness in order to foster personal growth and increase productivity. The festival will effectively showcase the benefits and practicality of this lifestyle change through a wide array of holistic experiences for families, friends, business owners, and young professionals.

What to Expect

The Meristem Green Fest promises to be the ultimate haven for health, fitness, and wellness lovers to unwind with fun and exciting physical activities including aerobics, fitness and exercise, yoga, outdoor games, and much more. The festival will also feature a diverse range of organic food and drinks vendors, unique exhibitions, inspiring masterclasses, and captivating musical performances.

To attend, sign up now at www.meristemgreenfest.com

Speaking on the inspiration behind the event, Group Managing Director of Meristem, Oluwole Abegunde, said “At Meristem , we are constantly seeking distinct ways to create value for our clients, and we have found Green Fest to be a strong anchor. The Meristem Green Fest was born on the singular truth that health is wealth and if we are committed to growing wealth for people, we must be committed to sustaining health that will allow them to enjoy their wealth”.

Solape Akinpelu (Head of Brand Management, Meristem), added that “Meristem GreenFest is a convergence point for businesses in the healthy-living space and the increasing participants who consume their various offerings. For us as a brand, the Meristem Green Fest, is also an organizational effort to re-affirm that health is wealth, and the ability to grow and enjoy wealth in real-time is dependent on a healthy body and sound mind”

For more information, follow @meristemng on Instagram and @meristemnigeria on twitter to join the conversation using #UnJunk and #MeristemGreenFest on social media

