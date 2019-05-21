Meristem Green Fest: Masterclass speakers and organic vendors unveiled

Also unveiled are the organic vendors who will exhibit their amazing products which includes a variety of healthy foods, drinks, treats, and organic hair & skin care products.
Date: June 1st
Time: 8am – 10pm
Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island.
Masterclass Facilitators
A primal part of the event, the masterclasses, will feature industry experts who will educate guests on the benefits of adopting a healthier lifestyle and equip organic business owners with skills to facilitate growth in their businesses. See the full list of the masterclass speakers and their sessions below:
Obinna Udora, CEO of Fit Nigeria
Exercise & Muscle Building
Bunmi George, weight management coach and founder of Shredder Gang
Journey to fewer pounds
Soliat Bada, culinary chef and host of cooking show, ‘Off the menu’
Art of healthy cooking
Dr Chinasa Amadi, nutritionist and health coach.
Lifestyle Modification and Healthier patterns
Shola Ladoja, CEO, Simply Green Ltd & Olagoke Balogun, CEO of healthy food company, So Fresh
Art of Juicing – Passion to Profit
Senami Johnson, Head of Meristem Capital
Financial Literacy for Business Growth
Omolewa Adenaike, CEO of activated charcoal company, Koalture Organics
The Pretty side of Charcoal
Nancy Ndukwe – Ositelu, Founder of skincare & wellness company, Chaurme Beauty
A Trip to Unfiltered Glow
Organic Vendors
Multiple organic vendors have been confirmed to showcase their products at the event. From healthy food companies, to natural skincare companies, guests will be in for a treat at the Meristem Green Fest. Some of the confirmed vendors include:
Barbeque Bistro
Bole Boxx
Carib Health Ltd
Fitstore Naija
Friska Foods
Integrated Dairies Limited
Koalture
Lewa organics skincare
Nutri Pops
Nylah’s bakery
Simply Green
So Fresh
Torfa Wholefoods
To attend the Meristem Green Fest, Register now at www.meristemgreenfest.com/guest
Attendance is free!
