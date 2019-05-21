Meristem Green Fest: Masterclass speakers and organic vendors unveiled

Also unveiled are the organic vendors who will exhibit their amazing products which includes a variety of healthy foods, drinks, treats, and organic hair & skin care products.

Date: June 1st

Time: 8am – 10pm

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island.

Masterclass Facilitators

A primal part of the event, the masterclasses, will feature industry experts who will educate guests on the benefits of adopting a healthier lifestyle and equip organic business owners with skills to facilitate growth in their businesses. See the full list of the masterclass speakers and their sessions below:

Obinna Udora, CEO of Fit Nigeria

Exercise & Muscle Building

Bunmi George, weight management coach and founder of Shredder Gang

Journey to fewer pounds

Soliat Bada, culinary chef and host of cooking show, ‘Off the menu’

Art of healthy cooking

Dr Chinasa Amadi, nutritionist and health coach.

Lifestyle Modification and Healthier patterns

Shola Ladoja, CEO, Simply Green Ltd & Olagoke Balogun, CEO of healthy food company, So Fresh

Art of Juicing – Passion to Profit

Senami Johnson, Head of Meristem Capital

Financial Literacy for Business Growth

Omolewa Adenaike, CEO of activated charcoal company, Koalture Organics

The Pretty side of Charcoal

Nancy Ndukwe – Ositelu, Founder of skincare & wellness company, Chaurme Beauty

A Trip to Unfiltered Glow

Organic Vendors

Multiple organic vendors have been confirmed to showcase their products at the event. From healthy food companies, to natural skincare companies, guests will be in for a treat at the Meristem Green Fest. Some of the confirmed vendors include:

Barbeque Bistro

Bole Boxx

Carib Health Ltd

Fitstore Naija

Friska Foods

Integrated Dairies Limited

Koalture

Lewa organics skincare

Nutri Pops

Nylah’s bakery

Simply Green

So Fresh

Torfa Wholefoods

