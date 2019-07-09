The competition which sought to reward consumers who dedicated time to teaching their children good oral habits by teaching them to brush day and night ran for a duration of one month with over one hundred entries. Celebrities including Mercy Johnson Okojie and Adunni Ade were among the numerous parents who participated with their children in the act of brushing morning and evening for a chance to win the coveted prize.

Commenting on the rationale behind the competition, the Brand Manager, Pepsodent Toothpaste Unilever Nigeria, Muraina Feranmi said, Pepsodent’s purpose is to help build a cavity-free nation and the best way to do that is if every parent takes on the responsibility of ensuring their children brush twice daily, in the morning and at night before bed because that is the most effective way of ensuring that our teeth are protected from cavity causing germs. The Say Ahh Challenge is our way of thanking our wonderful parents for their efforts in adopting this habit and ensuring their families are cavity and tooth decay free.

Speaking further on Pepsodent Toothpaste’s activities, the Category Manager, Oral Care, Unilever Nigeria, Toluwaleke Salu said; Pepsodent Toothpaste has been able to reach millions of children in Nigeria through our Brush Day and Night Schools programmes. We also reach out to adults in communities across Nigeria as well through our Mobile dental buses which go into villages and markets and offer free dental consultations and treatments to Nigerians. This not only shows our commitment to our purpose of a cavity-free nation but also shows the length we are willing to go to protect the oral health of all Nigerians.

The lucky winners were excited and confirmed the superior performance of Pepsodent toothpaste and their experiences since they and their families switched to Pepsodent’s triple protection toothpaste. Some of the comments were; “The aftertaste after brushing is commendable”, “The minty flavor of Pepsodent leaves your mouth feeling clean and fresh all day”, “Since we began using Pepsodent toothpaste, my children haven’t complained of toothache”. These features, they claimed, have endeared them to the brand.

