Here in Ghana too, some pastors have been given their share of God’s treasury.

Here is a list of some of the blessed servants of God known in Ghana:

1. Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams – $6.9m

The General Overseer of the Christian Action Faith Ministries, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams is the richest pastor in Ghana with an estimated worth of $6.9m.

He has over 100 affiliates and branch churches in Ghana, Africa, North America, Europe, Asia.

The respected man of God owns many businesses which include the Dominion University College.

He is noted for flamboyance and has a private jet, luxurious cars, expensive jewels and so on.

2. Apostle Kwadwo Safo – $6.5m

Apostle Safo Kantanka

The founder of the automobile company, Kantanka Automobile has also made it to this list.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka is the founder and leader of Kristo Asafo Church.

He can’t be said to have made his wealth from the ministry alone. Apart from the automobile company, he is into farming and has several educational institutions. He owns the Great KOSA network of companies.

He is estimated to be worth about $6.5m

3. Pastor Dr. Mensah Otabil – $6.3m

Mensah-Otabil

Pastor Dr. Mensah Otabil is the founder and leader of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC).

He is reported to own several businesses across the country and abroad.

He is the 3rd richest pastor in Ghana with an estimated worth of about $6.3m.

Otabil is the chancellor of Central University.

He is most People’s favourite preacher as he uses humour, motivation and practical life experiences to preach the word of God which is almost always greeted with applause and cheers.

4. Reverend Obofour – $6.1m

Rev Obofour

Reverend Kwaku Agyei Antwi aka Reverend Obofour is the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel.

He is believed to have one of the biggest churches in Ghana.

He is reported to have has over 15 companies from which he makes money aside from the work of God.

The controversial man of God sells what is said to be a miraculous witch cream at his church, and he is reported to have claimed that he could buy as many as 20 cars in a week just from the sale of the cream.

5. Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare – $5.5

Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare

Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare is the founder of the Perez Chapel International. He presides over about 300 churches locally and internationally.

His church’s headquarters, the Perez Dome, is said to be the biggest church auditorium in Accra, with the capacity to accommodate over 10,000 people. Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare is reported to be worth $5.5m.

6. Bishop Dag Heward-Mills – $5m

Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills

He is the founder of Lighthouse Chapel International. The church has grown from strength to strength since it was founded in 1988 and is now available in over 50 countries. A medical doctor, Bishop Heward-Mills has written over 50 Christian books.

His church’s headquarters in Accra, known as The Qodesh, is one of the biggest auditoriums in Ghana. Bishop Dag Heward-Mills is reported to be worth $5m.

7. Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom – $4m

Opambour

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom aka Opambour aka Prophet is regarded as the ‘biggest pastor’ in Kumasi. Prophet One’s church is called The Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center and the auditorium alone takes over 18,000 people each church service. The church nicknamed Island City in Kumasi is one of the biggest churches in the Ashanti Region. He is reported to be worth $4m.

8. Bishop Daniel Obinim- $3m

Obinim claims to chat with Jesus on Whatsapp

Bishop Daniel Obinim aka Angel Obinim is the founder and leader of International God’s Way Church. He has churches in Accra, Kumasi, Tema, and many other parts of Ghana. Reports say he has a church in Barcelona, Spain too.

Bishop Obinim has many flashy cars at his garage including Rolls Royces and all types of Range Rovers that he flaunts as and when he pleases.

Obinim also owns many houses in various parts of Ghana and another reported to be in Spain and Dubai is estimated to be worth 3 million dollars.

9. Reverend Sam Nii Korankye Ankrah – $2.5m

Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah

Reverend Sam Nii Korankye Ankrah is the founder and general overseer of Royal House Chapel international. Reverend Sam Nii Korankye Ankrah has one of the biggest churches in Ghana with the Accra-based branches alone reportedly running 3 services each Sunday with a minimum of 10,000 people attending each.

He reportedly owns many luxurious cars and mansions across the country and few others abroad. The respected man of God is estimated to be worth $2.5 million.

10. Prophet Badu Kobi – $2m

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi is the general overseer of Glorious Wave Church International. He is reported to have shared over 200 luxurious cars to people including several showbiz celebrities in Ghana. The popular man of God is believed to be one of the most generous pastors in Ghana and estimated to be worth 2 million dollars.

11. Pastor Eastwood Joseph Anaba – $1.8M

Rev. Eastwood Anaba

Pastor Eastwood Anaba is the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM). It is headquartered at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region of Ghana with Mission Centres in London and the United States of America.

His church, Fountain Gate Chapel is reported to have over a hundred branches across the world. He is a graduate pharmacist from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. He is also estimated to be worth $1.8M.

12. Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah – $1.5

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah

Also making the list is Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry.

He is a known sympathizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). He gained more popularity after he predicted victory for President Akufo-Addo in the 2016 election and it came to pass. Even in his victory speech, the President acknowledged and expressed appreciation to the man of God.

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah is estimated to be worth $1.5m.