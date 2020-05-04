According to the “Kwantia Ye Musuo” actor, he will never go back to his acting career again.

He cited power play, evil deeds among acting colleagues and spiritual forces as his reasons for quitting acting.

This is not the first time he has disclosed this. He first mentioned his intention of quitting in 2019. But this time, he affirms it during a sermon in his church.

Bishop, who was speaking to his congregation, said he has followed the footsteps of ace actor Majid Michelle to quit acting and dedicate himself to God’s ministry.

“If I have stopped acting, I have stopped because of it’s full of evil,” he said during his sermon.

“Every day you would meet different people; every day you would see different girls, all of them wants you to become their friends and some of them are coming from the marine sea. They should take their movie.”

Watch the full video below.