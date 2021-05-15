We are celebrating a very special team, Dream Catchers Academy, a non-profit academy pursuing the vision to give orphaned and underserved girls in Nigeria brighter futures through creative and performing arts. @dreamcatchersda provides free boarding education, shelter, feeding, clothing, primary healthcare and general welfare to its girls.
Meet Dream Catchers Academy, a non-profit organisation offering a better life for street and underprivileged girls in the Facebook x Pulse #FacebookCreators campaign
In its new campaign #FacebookCreators, Facebook in partnership with Pulse Nigeria and Pulse Ghana spotlight African creatives who are using their arts to inspire millions across Facebook platforms.
With amazing content from dance to visual arts and other performances all created by the girls at the school, Dream Catcher’s pages across Facebook platforms is nothing short of inspiring.
Watch out for our post on the full story behind the Dream Catcher’s Academy on Monday!
