The Nigerian man identified as Victor BK is now into the recycling of waste and others are have yet to wake up to the reality of how he is cashing in on their waste that they sometimes dispose of anyhow.

According to him, having survived the deadly virus and knowing how difficult it is to get Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), he thought it wise to “make use of what we have to get what we don’t have”.

Victor recycles waste materials and uses them to make face shields and masks for sale, which has become a huge source of employment for not only him but others who belong to his team.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Victor said he and his team would go around collecting waste materials and people would often wonder what they would use the materials for.

By the time the larger Nigerian populace would know about what Victor and his team have been using the waste materials for, they might have become well established and in a position to even employ more people.

He entreated his fellow Nigerians to treat their wastes with respect because it is a good source of money.

