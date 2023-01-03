ADVERTISEMENT
Medical doctor k*lled for refusing to treat gunshot wound in Delta

Damilare Famuyiwa

A few days before the doctor was shot dead, a gunshot victim was brought to the clinic without a police report. His refusal to treat the patient made those that brought him furious, as they left angrily.

A medical doctor identified as Dr Uyi Iluobe, has been killed after he refused to treat the gunshot wound of a patient brought to his clinic.

The assailants visited Iluobe’s hospital, Olive Clinic, in Oghara-eki community in Delta State, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, where they saw him attending to another patient and shot him dead.

According to sources familiar with the incident, the female patient, who is currently at large, had complained of severe body pain and was being given urgent attention, even without doing the necessary registration and documentation, when suddenly the assailants besieged the clinic and shot the doctor dead.

The sources added that immediately after the gunshot, the supposed patient hurriedly joined the assassins as they all eloped in a car parked outside the hospital.

It was gathered that the assassins all left without being challenged, as the fear gripped hospital staff were still lying face down.

The sources further said Iluobe had received numerous threats in the course of his services either by patients who did not want to pay for services rendered, or those who felt he should offer free care to them by force.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) had condemned the murder of Iluobe, as they called on appropriate authorities to fish out the assailants.

The association, in a statement by its President, Dr Uche Ojinmah, also urged the National Assembly to criminalize violence against healthcare workers in the country.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
