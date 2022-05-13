RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Mechanic seeks Justice for his son shot dead by land grabbers

Damilare Famuyiwa

The aggrieved father has identified two of the suspected land grabbers that shot his son dead, as he demanded Justice for the late minor.

Kazeem Rahman, a father, has sought Justice for his late four-year-old son Abdulmalik, who according to him, was shot dead by suspected land grabbers.

The mechanic who also works with a renowned businessman Wahab Bello, said his son was killed in the Eredo area of Epe, Lagos State.

Recounting the incident, the mechanic said on Friday, April 15, 2022, after he had worked on a faulty vehicle owned by his client on the premises of Olorede Hotel, which was owned by Bello in Ipoka, Epe, he and his son went to test drive it when the incident happened.

While test driving the vehicle, Rahman said he leveraged the opportunity to visit a pig and fish farm he was managing for Bello, adding that while they were there feeding the animals, the land grabbers led by one Ope, 50, invaded the premises and unleashed mayhem.

Speaking further, the aggrieved father said upon sighting him, the land grabbers opened fire on him but he managed to escape.

According To Rahman, since their attempt to shoot him dead was unsuccessful, the land grabbers focused on his son, and set two vehicles in the premises ablaze.

His words: “I was about to feed the pigs when the land grabbers stormed the farm. Most of them wore masks except Ope 50, Bankoly, Seven-Seven, T-9, and Baba Amowe. Immediately they saw me, they started shooting at me and I ran for my life.

“As I made my way into the bush, they pursued me, but I was able to navigate my way to Odosonoye town in Epe. I quickly called Bello and told him to inform the police as my son was still on the farm.

“After a while, I left Odosonoye town and went back to Eredo, where a friend took me to Bello, who took me to the Noforija Police Station. We, alongside some policemen, went to the farm. But on the way, I was told that the land grabbers killed my son and burnt two vehicles.”

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said three suspects have been taken into custody.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

