The defendant, Victor Anyaegbu, was charged to court for sexually assaulting a 2-year-old daughter of his neighbour.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 4, at about 4 P.M at his residence located at Alafia Street in Orisumbare, Ejigbo area of Lagos.

Emurhi said the matter was reported at Ejigbo Police Division by the victim’s father.

The prosecutor told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015

In her ruling the chief magistrate, Olufunke Sule-Amzat adjourned the case till April 18. The magistrate ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kirikiri prison.