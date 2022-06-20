RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Mechanic bags 3 months jail term for stealing car battery

An Area Court in Jos on Monday sentenced a mechanic, James Mathew, to three months in prison for stealing a car battery.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, sentenced Mathew after he pleaded guilty to theft.

The magistrates, however, gave him an option of N10,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported on May 21, at the ‘A’, Division Police station Jos, by one Daflok Maknop.

The prosecutor said that the convict tampered with Maknop’s car door to gain access to the bonnet, which he opened and stole the battery, valued N15, 000.

He said the offence is punishable under the provision of Section 272 of the Plateau Penal Code.

