Mechanic bags 12 months imprisonment for cybercrime in Kwara

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday has sentenced one Adebayo Bolaji a 27-year-old mechanic to 12 months imprisonment for offences bordering on cybercrime.

The court found him guilty of offences bordering on cybercrime and possession of fraudulent funds, relying on the guilty plea by the defendant, his confessional statement and the uncontroverted evidence of the prosecution.

Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar convicted and sentenced Adebayo to six months suspended sentence on counts 1 and 2, to run concurrently.

Abdulgafar also ordered that the convict’s Toyota Camry, one iPhone 13 and the sum of $520 which he brought as restitution, be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Count 2 of the charge reads: “That you, Adebayo Muhamed Bolaji, sometime in the month of September 2021 and September 2022 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, knowingly had under your control the sum of N3,200,000 through your bank account number 2011025023, domiciled with Kuda Microfinance Bank Ltd,

“reasonably suspected to be have been unlawfully obtained and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319A of the Penal Code”.

Bolaji’s journey to the Nigerian Correctional Centre started on Sept. 15, when the commission, acting on intelligence about the activities of some internet fraudsters operating along Airport road, Ilorin, effected his arrest.

He pleaded guilty to the charge against him.

