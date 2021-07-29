RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Mechanic arrested after breaking into neighbour’s house for a 2nd time

A mechanic, Jeremiah Yonana, on Thursday appeared in an Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, for allegedly breaking into his neighbour’s house for a second time.

The police charged Yonana, 19, who resides in Dutse Boupma, Abuja, with breaking and entry and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Abdulmumini Abifa of the same address, reported the matter at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station on June 13.

Ogada said that the defendant broke into the complainant’s house at Dutse Alhaji in attempt to steal.

Ogada told the court that sometime in May the defendant, broke into the the complainant’s house and stole one gas cylinder, two sandals, one pair of cover shoe.

He also said that the defendant stole five pieces of pot covers, one frying pan, all valued at N58,000.

He said during police investigation the defendant made a confessional statement but all efforts made to recover the stolen items failed.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 346 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Gambo Garba, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Garba adjourned the matter until Aug. 11 for hearing.

