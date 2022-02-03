RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Mayhem in Abia as cyclist allegedly kills colleague over plate of food

The Police Command in Abia, on Wednesday, confirmed the killing of a cyclist by his colleague in Aba, allegedly, over a plate of rice.

Mayhem in Abia as cyclist allegedly kills colleague over plate of food. (image used for illustration)
Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, who made this known to newsmen, confirmed that the suspect had surrendered to the police.

A source who craved anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident happened at Uzompka Street in Amaiyi, Owerri-Aba in Ugwunagbo LGA, on Monday.

According to the source, the incident happened at a local eating spot, named Nwanyi – Mmonghon, when the two cyclists entered the local eatery to eat, alongside their other colleagues.

While the cyclists were settling down, another cyclist, identified as Chinenye, also entered, and demanded for food.

”However, not wanting to be upstaged, an already seated cyclist, named Oberagu, who had arrived before Chinenye came, told him to wait for his turn, as they came before him.

”The owner of the eating spot, supported their position and went on to serve food to the other person that came before Chinenye.

”On noticing that, Chinenye started threatening the woman and the other cyclists, shouting that if the woman dared not to serve food to him and his group, he would scatter everywhere”, the source said.

Continuing, the source added; “That was what caused the fight, in which other cyclists, joined to beat up Chinenye, who left in humiliation.

“But, the other boys were still eating when he came back in company of another cyclists.

“With everyone running away, Chinenye drew closer and shot him in the stomach and disappeared with the same cyclist that brought him”.

NAN learnt that the injured cyclist was later rushed to a nearby hospital by concerned residents, where he was pronounced dead by doctors on duty.

It was learnt that the death of the young man, sparked crisis in the area, as angry youths, went to the suspect’s family compound and that of the man who brought him back there, and set the buildings there on fire.

Meanwhile, Chinenye, who had run away voluntarily submitted himself to the Ugwunagbo Police Division.

