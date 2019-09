Mass graves have reportedly been discovered in Gbatse village in Usongo Local Government Area of Benue State, Punch reports.

According to the Newspaper, three bodies have been exhumed so far and relatives of the recovered bodies have identified them.

However, police spokesperson in the state, DSP Catherine Anene, when contacted said she could not confirm the report.

When probed further, she retorted, “Why can’t you leave it till tomorrow?”

Punch reports that that five graves were yet to exhumed.