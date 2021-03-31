Photos of the arguably unprecedented incident have been circulating online and attracting a lot of reactions.

Reports say it happened at a recent religious gathering between Christians and traditionalists in Nigeria.

According to correcting.com, the pastor reportedly gathered 3 traditional masquerades for a prayer session and the representatives of the native gods were willing to be prayed for.

The photos show them kneeling as the man of God placed his hands on them and prayed for them in a public space.

Masquerades kneel as pastor prays for them in public

What however remains unclear is whether or not they were recently converted or just wanted to be blessed by a man of God.

The photos have triggered reactions among Nigerians on social media with some making fun of the development.

