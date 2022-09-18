RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Masquerades invade church, flog pastor, worshippers in Plateau

Kingsley Chukwuka

Some masquerades on Sunday, September 18, 2022, disrupted the church service in Shikal village of Langtang South local government council of Plateau State.

Some of the church members outside the church.
Some of the church members outside the church.

They flogged the Pastor and worshippers, who ran helter skelter before vandalizing properties belonging to the church.

A village source informed The Nation the masquerades invaded the church while the service was ongoing.

They proceeded to beat everyone on sight who scampered to safety before destroying chairs and other items.

Details later...

