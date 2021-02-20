The bizarre incident reportedly took place in Ecuador on February 12.

According to reports, Diego Ordinola, a journalist for Ecuador’s DirecTV Sports, was reporting from outside the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium, the home of the Barcelona SC soccer club, when a man wearing a baseball cap and face mask approached him and pulled out a gun.

Mask-wearing robber robs journalist at gunpoint during live report

His conduct left the journalist and his team in a state of both shock and fear as the bandit was heard in a video of the incident asking for the crew’s telephones.

Interestingly, as soon as one of them gave him their smartphone the criminal bolted.

The cameraman then started following him and later filmed the man escaping on the back of a motorcycle.

READ ALSO: Mahama files application seeking a review of Supreme Court's ruling against reopening his case

“We can’t even work quietly. This happened at 1:pm today outside the Estadio Monumental,” Diego Ordinola captioned a video of the incident on Twitter which has gone viral on various social media platforms and attracting a lot of reactions.

According to Ordinola who later took to Twitter again to show appreciation to users who sympathized with him and his crew, police have initiated an investigation into the incident and will hopefully bring the perpetrator to book.