Mary Daniel: Lagos govt hands over amputee hawker to kinsman

Adebowale made this known in a statement signed by Mr Sola Ogunmosunle, Director, Public Affairs Department, Office of Civic Engagement, on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 27-years-old Daniel, whose story has attracted widespread attention, particularly on social media, had been in the safe custody of the state government in the past two weeks.

Adebowale said the state government took the step to shield Daniel from possible fraudsters who might target the funds donated to her by well meaning Nigerians.

He said that Daniel was handed over to a committee comprising the representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, and a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

She said that other committee members at the handing over was Mr Sanni Ejima, Leader of Igala Community in Lagos; Divisional Police Officer, Alausa and representative of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

Adebowale explained that the police were involved to demonstrate that the state had taken proper care of Daniel, while in its custody, and to ensure her safety thereafter.

She said that the committee was to oversee Daniel’s rehabilitation and ensure that the donated funds were judiciously utilised to improve her standard of living and that of her baby.

According to her, the ultimate desire of the state government is to ensure that Daniel becomes a civically responsible citizen in the state.