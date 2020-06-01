A middle-aged woman is threatening to kill herself after her sex tape was leaked by some miscreants in her community which has subjected her to unending mockery.

According to Adomonline.com, Maame Mary [pseudo name] was filmed performing the sex act with a man in the footage said to be highly explicit which has gone viral in her vicinity

The video of the married woman has since been circulated within her area and people who have viewed it thronged to her shop to mock her.

The traumatized woman claimed that she was lured by the young man whom she deemed a friend, claiming she only woke up the next day to see herself in his bed.

“He invited me out for a drink and I realized I was tipsy. The next morning I woke up in his bed. I later got to know he recorded our sexual encounter and shared with his friends,” she narrated.

Maame Mary said the incident nearly led to the collapse of her marriage but her very understanding husband stood by her.

She reported the matter to the police but according to her, the suspect was only cautioned by the police and he is walking free.

Maame Mary is reportedly considering suicide to protect the hard-won reputation of her husband due to the incessant mockery and stigmatization her action has brought to the family.