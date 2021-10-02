RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Many reportedly killed as jetty collapses in Rivers

An eyewitness says no fewer than 10 persons out of 70 persons standing on the jetty drowned.

For Illustration: A landing jetty in Deta state (TheNigerianVoice)
Many persons reportedly died in Rivers state today when a landing jetty collapsed in Isaka community, Okrika Local Government Area of the state.

According to ThePunch, many of the victims were on a queue to board a boat from the community to Port Harcourt before the incident occurred.

An eyewitness, whose name was given as Isaac Walter said there was a burial in the area and many people were in attendance.

He said, “On our way back, people queued to board the vessel. In that process, the jetty caved in and so many people fell into the river. Few of them were rescued.”

Another eyewitness, who spoke to Daily Trust said, no fewer than 10 persons out of 70 persons standing on the jetty drowned.

