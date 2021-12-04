RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Many injured as explosion rocks Housing Estate in Borno

Authors:

bayo wahab

A victim said he was in his room when the explosive landed in his wife’s room.

Many injured as explosion rocks Housing Estate in Borno. (Daily Trust)
Many injured as explosion rocks Housing Estate in Borno. (Daily Trust)

Residents of 1000 Housing Estate in Maiduguri woke up to an explosion that injured many people in the early hours of Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Recommended articles

The estate was said to have been targeted by Boko Haram insurgents, who according to reports launched mortars at the estate.

A victim told TheCable that members of his family sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

Explosives were also fired at Gomari Airport, a community about four kilometres from the airport located in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Another victim at Elkenemi street said, he was in his room when the explosive landed in his wife’s room.

He added that members of his family sustained injuries as a result of the attack and are receiving treatment at a hospital, TheCable reports.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Over 80 Civil Organisations hail Buhari’s plans to end subsidy regime

Over 80 Civil Organisations hail Buhari’s plans to end subsidy regime

Gbajabiamila inaugurates 1.6km link road in Ikorodu

Gbajabiamila inaugurates 1.6km link road in Ikorodu

Onaiyekan says Nigeria may split before 2023

Onaiyekan says Nigeria may split before 2023

Nigeria-Britain Association's annual lecture highlights critical role of Nigeria's Diaspora in socio-economic development

Nigeria-Britain Association's annual lecture highlights critical role of Nigeria's Diaspora in socio-economic development

COVID: NCDC announces 197 infections, 2 deaths as Omicron variant hits 38 countries

COVID: NCDC announces 197 infections, 2 deaths as Omicron variant hits 38 countries

WHO advises countries to prepare for likely spread of Omicron

WHO advises countries to prepare for likely spread of Omicron

FG approves COVID-19 booster shots amid Omicron variant

FG approves COVID-19 booster shots amid Omicron variant

Falana faults review of Lagos #EndSARS panel’s findings

Falana faults review of Lagos #EndSARS panel’s findings

Dowen College: Atiku demands justice for Sylvester

Dowen College: Atiku demands justice for Sylvester

Trending

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Doctor & nurse suspended for having sex, moaning loud & disturbing patients who're in pain

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born has won the case

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born wins the case

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Police pick up a boy who hid inside an aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Man walks boldly to police, confesses to killing wife and 4 kids: "Detain me for 6 months"

Impotent man butchers wife for taunting him with Rihanna's song