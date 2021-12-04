Many injured as explosion rocks Housing Estate in Borno

The estate was said to have been targeted by Boko Haram insurgents, who according to reports launched mortars at the estate.

A victim told TheCable that members of his family sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

Explosives were also fired at Gomari Airport, a community about four kilometres from the airport located in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Another victim at Elkenemi street said, he was in his room when the explosive landed in his wife’s room.