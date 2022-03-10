The accident involved two vehicles and a tanker which went up in flames around the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM) Prayer City.
Many feared dead as tanker explodes near Mountain of Fire camp
Many passengers have reportedly lost their lives in a multiple crash accident which occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
The Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Ogun Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the dire incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.
“There is an outbreak of fire at the scene. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and remain calm until the fire is extinguished.”
She said “A multiple crash involving a Tanker and two other vehicles just occurred around mountain of fire church on the outward section of the LAGOS-IBADAN Expressway.
Speaking with reporters, an eyewitness, identified simply as Ola, said four people were involved in the accident.
Ola said, “The driver and his motor boy managed to escape as well as the drivers of the two cars. The tanker driver lost control and fell on a car.”
Similarly, on Wednesday, March 09, 2022, a tanker at a petrol station at Idi Oro, in the Mushin area of Lagos, was gutted by fire.
Preliminary investigation revealed that it is a 33,000 Tanker that is fully laden with Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as Petrol
