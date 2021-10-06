RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Many cars destroyed as fire guts Federal Secretariat in Abuja

Some vehicles parked in the complex were reportedly affected by the inferno.

A section of the Federal Secretariat located at the Three Arms Zone in Abuja went up in flames on Wednesday evening.

The complex houses major government offices in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to Punch, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but men of the fire service are said to have arrived at the scene to put out the fire.

Details later...

