36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

According to Dailymail.co.uk, the man’s niece, who remains anonymous, managed to fight off his advances and fled before he drunkenly staggered home and fell asleep.

Despite failing to rape the young relative, her boyfriend and his cousin were reportedly furious and allegedly asked the uncle to join them in a nearby sugarcane field where they planned to neuter pigs.

They then pounced on and beat him unconscious. As if that wasn’t enough, they cut off his penis and testicles and allegedly and threw them to the pigs to eat.

The man reportedly called medics after he regained consciousness and managed to struggle home while he was bleeding profusely.

He was rushed in an ambulance to the nearby Doutor Gil Alves Municipal Hospital in Bocaiuva after the doctors managed to stop the bleeding.

However, surgeons said they could not reattach the victim’s penis and testicles after the genitalia was reportedly thrown to the pigs and eaten.

Dailymail.co.uk reported Police officer Stephan da Silva as saying that he and his men searched for the missing genitalia but did not find it.

“This case is something unusual, out of the ordinary. It is even inhumane,” Stephan da Silva is quoted as having said.

Doctors who managed to reconstruct the victim’s urinary tract to enable him to urinate said that is the best they could do for him.

“It was like something out of a scene from a Dante novel. His penis and scrotum had been severed and his external genitalia were completely missing.

“All we could do was stem the bleeding, give him a blood transfusion and clean the wound,” surgeon Felipe Lobo said as quoted by Dailymail.co.uk.

The poor man is reportedly on antibiotics now and will be able to leave the hospital in two to four days if his condition improves.