RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A 36-year-old man who attempted to rape his 20-year-old niece but failed has lost his penis and testicles after they were chopped off and fed to pigs.

Man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece
Man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece Man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece Pulse Ghana

The disturbing incident reportedly took place in the Brazilian municipality of Olhos D’Agua on April 19.

Recommended articles

According to Dailymail.co.uk, the man’s niece, who remains anonymous, managed to fight off his advances and fled before he drunkenly staggered home and fell asleep.

Despite failing to rape the young relative, her boyfriend and his cousin were reportedly furious and allegedly asked the uncle to join them in a nearby sugarcane field where they planned to neuter pigs.

They then pounced on and beat him unconscious. As if that wasn’t enough, they cut off his penis and testicles and allegedly and threw them to the pigs to eat.

The man reportedly called medics after he regained consciousness and managed to struggle home while he was bleeding profusely.

READ ALSO: 11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

He was rushed in an ambulance to the nearby Doutor Gil Alves Municipal Hospital in Bocaiuva after the doctors managed to stop the bleeding.

However, surgeons said they could not reattach the victim’s penis and testicles after the genitalia was reportedly thrown to the pigs and eaten.

Dailymail.co.uk reported Police officer Stephan da Silva as saying that he and his men searched for the missing genitalia but did not find it.

“This case is something unusual, out of the ordinary. It is even inhumane,” Stephan da Silva is quoted as having said.

Doctors who managed to reconstruct the victim’s urinary tract to enable him to urinate said that is the best they could do for him.

“It was like something out of a scene from a Dante novel. His penis and scrotum had been severed and his external genitalia were completely missing.

“All we could do was stem the bleeding, give him a blood transfusion and clean the wound,” surgeon Felipe Lobo said as quoted by Dailymail.co.uk.

The poor man is reportedly on antibiotics now and will be able to leave the hospital in two to four days if his condition improves.

His suspected attackers have been arrested to help police with investigations.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

Army goes after people who share pictures of killed soldiers on social media

Senator Remi Tinubu under fire for politicising insecurity

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

'Prophetess', 'Breaded Life', here are 5 top grossing Nollywood movies this April

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

Burna Boy's mum-manager Bose Ogulu named one of the 'International Power Players' by Billboard