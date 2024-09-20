40-year-old man with mental illness hangs himself in primary school classroom

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse on Friday. Shiisu said the deceased, who suffered from mental illness, committed the act on Thursday evening.

“On September 19, 2024, at about 1830hrs, a tragic incident was reported at the Command headquarters that one Jibrin Adamu aged 40 of Jigawar Maroka village, Kiyawa LGA committed suicide by hanging himself in a classroom at Miftahul Khairat Islamiyya And Primary School Gurdiba.

“Following receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Kiyawa and his team moved to the scene immediately.

“On arrival, the team discovered the lifeless body of the man dangling from the ceiling of a classroom in an Islamic school in the area,” he said.

He said the corpse was referred to Dutse General Hospital, where a medical doctor certified him dead, adding the remains of the deceased had been released to his family for burial.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had occasional mental health issues that made him disappear for days before returning home.