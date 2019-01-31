The suspect, Idowu Owolabi, who has three wives, was accused of having carnal knowledge of his daughter last year.

In a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested on January 28, 2019, following a complaint by the victim at the Oja-Odan Divisional Police Headquarters.

According to the statement, "The victim reported that she followed her father to the farm at Fagboun village and the said father forcefully had carnal knowledge of her right there on the farm sometime in March 2018.

“She stated further that since then, her father had continuously been having unlawful carnal knowledge of her with a threat that he would kill her if she dared tell anybody about it.

“Upon the report, the DPO Oja-Odan, CSP Olayemi Jacob, led his detectives to the suspect’s residence, where he was promptly arrested."

Abimbola further disclosed that the accused confessed to the crime but, he, however, blamed it on the devil.

The spokesperson said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and possible prosecution of the suspect