Justice H.J.O Oshomah of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has sentenced a convict, Obinna James, to seven years imprisonment for attempting to defraud an operative of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the EFCC, James was charged to court for conspiracy and false pretence with intent to defraud one of its operatives of the sum of N450,000.

He had contacted the anti-graft agency's staff in Port Harcourt on a phony contract deal, requesting for N450,000 to purchase a sample of an oil tool called WHW TYPE 10A (Green Rock) allegedly needed by Agip Oil Company.

The operative played along and James was arrested in the process of collecting money from him.

James initially pleaded "not guilty" when he was first arraigned, but changed his plea to "guilty" after the prosecuting and defence counsels agreed to a plea deal.