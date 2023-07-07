Man who stole ₦55m Benz finally arrested in Abuja

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this development in a post on Twitter. In the post, Edafe noted that Sinuphro was apprehended in Benin, Edo State capital.

“The suspect, Meshack Sinuphro, who allegedly stole the Benz at Abuja while pretending to be a buyer, has been arrested by the Command Decoy Squad today in Benin City.

“The suspect will be transferred to the FCT Command soonest. Always report crimes to the police, and we will always deliver,” Edafe’s post read.

ADVERTISEMENT

As earlier reported, the Mercedes Benz SUV was found after it was abandoned in a bush along Oteri road by Doctors Quarters, Ughelli North LGA, Delta State.

The vehicle was found seven days after the suspect, Sinuphro pretended to buy it from a car dealer and drove off as he was test-driving it.

“Sequel to a complaint received on July 3, 2023, around 5 pm from a car dealer in Abuja whose vehicle was stolen from his car stand by the suspect who disguised as intending buyer and absconded with the said vehicle during a test drive on June 30, 2023, in Abuja.

“Armed with available intelligence, operatives of the CP-Decoy Squad stormed Ughelli town around 1:15 am on July 3, 2023, and recovered the said Mercedes Benz SUV abandoned in a bush along Oteri road by Doctors Quarters, Ughelli North LGA. Serious manhunt for the suspect is ongoing,” Delta State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abbas, was quoted as saying as he confirmed the car recovery.