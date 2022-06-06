Man who specializes in fabricating master keys for car thieves arrested

Disclosing Ibrahim’s arrest, Kano State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kuyawa said the suspect was nabbed after an investigation commenced on an alleged car theft by one Ibrahim Usman, 34, of Zaria, Kaduna State.

In a statement in which Ibrahim’s arrest was communicated, Haruna-Kuyawa said the resident of Sharada quarters in Kano was arrested by some policemen while on routine patrol on BUK road, with a white Toyota Hilux car.

Following his arrest, no less than 29 master keys were found in his possession.

The statement read: “On preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to having stolen the said Toyota Hilux vehicle at Madobi road, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

“The suspect belongs to a notorious syndicate that specialized in car theft by removing motor vehicles from where they were parked using master key.

“He was previously arrested for the same offence and charged to court.”

The PPRO added that aside from the recovered master keys from Ibrahim, nine plate numbers were discovered in his possession as well.

He listed the number plates as -BSA-272 AA; JJN-782 PQ; BUU-964 AA; AE 560-BNK; AA 955-BNK; AE 485-KKU; AE 871-DRA; DC 360-FST and AAA-328 DW.