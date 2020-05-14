The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maiyegun had on May 5 posted on his Facebook page, “I beat my wife and I am waiting for her police.”

He added photographs of the allegedly battered spouse to the post.

In the statement issued by its Coordinator, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, DSVRT said that immediately the viral Facebook post was brought to its attention, its team reached out to ACP Gbolahan Odugbemi, Commander, Area J Police Command, Lagos.

“ACP Odugbemi ensured that Mr Maiyegun was arrested, and preliminary investigation revealed that this is not the first time the said Mr Maiyegun would perpetrate such a dastardly act.

“A partner non-governmental organisation, HerFessions Initiative, was also on ground to assist with the investigation.

“The case is set to be charged to court on Friday, 15th May, 2020,” Vivour-Adeniyi said.

The coordinator hoped that Maiyegun’s arrest would be a warning to Lagos residents that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence.

“Perpetrators will face the full weight of the law,” she said.