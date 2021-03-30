A Nigerian Twitter user identified as @MrOdanz took to the social media platform to share the story, saying it happened in his neighbourhood.

According to him, the church in question is known for disturbing the peace with constant noise, and all efforts to persuade the church members to maintain tranquility failed.

READ ALSO: Cocaine pusher who became a shoeshine boy has graduated from KNUST

To get rid of the worshipers from the vicinity, a frustrated wealthy neighbour purchased the building that housed the church and sent all the members packing.

“There used to be a church located somewhere across my street that torment residents with noise/prayers. The man living on the other side of their fence bought their property last month and evicted them. This was after several efforts to get them to reduce their noise. God is good,” Kelvin Odanz wrote.