The name of the man has been given as Godwin Bayor.
Man who assaulted alleged prostitute in the night arrested
The police have arrested a man captured in a viral video violently assaulting a lady in the night at Cape Coast in the Central Region.
Pulse.com.gh reported that a driver of a government vehicle with registration number GV-127-16 vehemently assaulted a woman alleged to be a commercial sex worker after patronising her service.
A video making rounds on social media showed the lady narrating that the man after engaging in her service failed to pay the appropriate amount of money.
She thus refused to drop off from the man's vehicle. This infuriated the man, who assaulted the lady publicly until another gentleman appeared on the scene and recorded the incident which has now gone viral on social media.
The police in a statement on Sunday, March 13, 2022, said "The Central Regional Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old driver, Godwin Bayor alias Yaw for allegedly assaulting a woman on March 6, 2022, at Cape Coast."
"His arrest follows a Police investigation into a viral audio-visual tape intercepted in which a man was captured assaulting a lady in the night.
"The victim subsequently lodged a complaint of assault at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Cape Coast, today Sunday, March 13, 2022," it said.
The suspect, Bayor, popularly known as Yaw, is currently in police custody assisting the investigation.
The police expressed appreciation to the public for volunteering information "in getting the suspect arrested to face justice".
