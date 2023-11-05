ADVERTISEMENT
Man weeps profusely after DNA reveals he's not biological father of 4 kids

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Osun State man, who appeared to be down in the dumps, narrated his ordeal in a video that has now gone viral online.

Man weeps while narrating how DNA revealed he's not biological father of 4 kids
Man weeps while narrating how DNA revealed he's not biological father of 4 kids

In a viral video, he narrated how he became disconsolate after learning that he didn't father the children.

Kolawole, an indigene of Ikire in Osun State, and his wife, Tella Toyin, married in 2007 and shared four kids, namely Ayomide, 16, Sarah, 12, and two others aged 8 and 5 years, respectively.

Meanwhile, the alleged paternity fraud case was brought to light when the couple appeared on a popular radio programme, ‘Kokoro Alate,’ anchored by Oriyomi Hamzat on Agidigbo FM, Ibadan.

According to him, an initial DNA test of the first child had revealed that the child didn't belong to him, which prompted him to carry out tests on the three other children, and all returned negative results.

“I want Nigerians to come to my rescue because I must not suffer this in vain. I married Toyin in 2007 and gave birth to four children. She gave birth to four children, but none of them belongs to me after findings from a DNA test,” Kolawole said on the radio show.

He also explained that he noticed some promiscuous moves from his wife, and that influenced his decision to conduct the initial DNA test.

In her reaction, however, the wife challenged the integrity of the results, arguing that she was not present when the samples were taken and didn't know which samples were used to carry out the tests.

“I don’t accept the result. I don’t accept it because I was not there when they took samples, and I don’t know which sample they took, so I don’t accept it. I can’t accept it because I know how I conceived those children,” she stated.

The couple have been married for 16 years and attend the same church in the Ikoyi area of Osun State.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

