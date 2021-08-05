The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the defendant’s wife, Elizabeth, who lives in Makurdi reported the case at the “D” Division Police Station, Ankpa Ward, Makurdi on Aug. 3.

Shaagee told the court that Ochelle, attacked his wife, injured her and broke the windshields of her Toyota Corolla car 2005 model with registration No:KWL286ND during an argument.

She said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and asked for an adjournment.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 327 and 242 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Ms Rose Ioryshe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ioryshe cautioned him against any further act of violence towards his wife.

“Though the offence is not ordinary bailable as such violence could lead to loss of life but since the couples have children, I would advise that they settle their differences,” she held.