A man identified as Ibrahim Saheed, has been remanded in prison custody for unruly behaviour during a court session.

Saheed was standing trial before Magistrate Opeyemi Badmus of an Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, when he peed in his pants.

The defendant had been arraigned before the magistrate over allegations bordering on attempted robbery.

When the charges were about to be read, Saheed, who had all the while been reportedly calm, suddenly started shouting, saying “I am not the one; they are just lying against me. I am not the one that attempted to rob him. We have been living in the same house in Abere for a long time.”

Saheed also asked the magistrate to allow him go out of the court to urinate when the clerk started reading his charges.

According to Punch, before the magistrate could respond to the request, Saheed had urinated on himself.

The police prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun, however said the accused was only feigning insanity, adding that they both conversed well before the court sat.