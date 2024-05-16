Man to sweep court for 3 weeks for stealing woman's purse while buying bread

Aliyu was convicted and sentenced after he pleaded guilty to theft. The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, said the convict’s plea had saved the court the pains of a prolonged prosecution, adding that the punishment would have been more severe if he had not pleaded guilty.

Emmanuel said that in arriving at the sentence, the court took into consideration the fact that the convict was a first time offender who was remorseful. He also advised him to be of good behavior, stressing that the court frowned at acts of violence.

"Desist from such acts in future and become a better citizen and human being,’’ he advised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that on May 7, the convict criminally trespassed into the shop of one Adanna Ebuka located at Kano Road along Ahmadu Bello Way Kaduna.

Leo said that the convict went into the shop and stole a purse belonging to the complainant while pretending to buy a loaf of bread. He added that during police investigation, the said purse was recovered from the convict.