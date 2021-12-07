RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man to spend 7 years in Kano jail for trafficking 2 young girls to Libya

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has sentenced one Ikenna Idananke, 27, to seven years imprisonment for trafficking two young girls from Port Harcourt to Libya.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice Jane Inyang convicted Idananke after he pleaded guilty to the two-counts preferred against him by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Consequently, Inyang sentenced the convict to seven years in the correctional facility and also imposed a N1 million fine on each of the two counts preferred against him.

Earlier, the Counsel to NAPTIP, Mr Abdullahi Babale had told the court that the convict had on Sept. 30 trafficked one Chinaza Igbonachren, 17, from Imo State, and Goodnews Ikeme of Umuchiolu Aluu in Rivers, both to Libya.

Babale said that Idananke allegedly connived with his brother Okechukwu Idananke, who is at large, to commit the offences and trafficked the girls through Kano state to Libya to engage them in prostitution.

The trip, the NAPTIP Prosecution counsel said, originated from Port Harcourt in Rivers state en-route Kano state, to promote prostitution activities in Libya.

Babale said that the offences committed were contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015.

