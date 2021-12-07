Man to spend 7 years in Kano jail for trafficking 2 young girls to Libya.

Consequently, Inyang sentenced the convict to seven years in the correctional facility and also imposed a N1 million fine on each of the two counts preferred against him.

Earlier, the Counsel to NAPTIP, Mr Abdullahi Babale had told the court that the convict had on Sept. 30 trafficked one Chinaza Igbonachren, 17, from Imo State, and Goodnews Ikeme of Umuchiolu Aluu in Rivers, both to Libya.

Babale said that Idananke allegedly connived with his brother Okechukwu Idananke, who is at large, to commit the offences and trafficked the girls through Kano state to Libya to engage them in prostitution.

The trip, the NAPTIP Prosecution counsel said, originated from Port Harcourt in Rivers state en-route Kano state, to promote prostitution activities in Libya.