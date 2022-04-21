RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man to spend 6 years in prison for stealing palm oil in Ondo State

Damilare Famuyiwa

A magistrate court in Ondo State has convicted one Chinaza Njoku for stealing a keg of palm oil. He was sentenced to six years imprisonment.

Arrested for stealing 25 litres of palm oil worth N20,000 on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at No 36, Iluyemi street, Ondo town, Ondo, Njoku was arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in the Akure area of the state.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Bernard Olagbayi, the convict stole a keg of palm oil belonging to one Veronica Akinrinlola.

The prosecutor said Njoku was able to gain entrance into Akinrinlola’s residence with his key. Having unlawfully entered the place, he then stole a keg of palm oil he found.

By stealing the keg of palm oil that belongs to the complainant, Njoku, according to a charge sheet, committed an offence that contravenes Sections 412 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The convict pleaded guilty to a two-count of stealing and felony that was levelled against him, but pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in its judgement.

Having listened to Njoku’s prayer, the magistrate, Charity Adeyanju, found him guilty of theft. She, therefore, convicted and sentenced him to six years imprisonment on counts one and two due to the magnitude of the offence.

The magistrate maintained that the sentence must run concurrently. She, however, gave the convict an option of N100,000 fine.

