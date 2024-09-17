ADVERTISEMENT
Man to spend 16 weeks in jail for stealing of 2 iPhones worth ₦678,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict failed to give the court a reasonable explanation of why he committed the crime.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, held that the convict failed to give the court a reasonable explanation of why he committed the crime.

Emmanuel charged the convict to desist from any criminal act or face a more stringent punishment if found wanting in future. The convict, who resides in Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna, was convicted of criminal conspiracy and theft and he pleaded guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo informed the court that the defendant committed the offence with two other persons, at large, on September 13 at Kurmin Marshi Kaduna.

Leo said that the defendant stole two iPhones all valued at ₦678,000 from the shop of the complainant, Zainab Salisu. He said that the defendant and his accomplices came to the shop under the pretence of buying clothing materials and stole the two iPhones while they were kept to be charged.

“It was later discovered through a CCTV camera that it was the defendant who stole the phones,” the prosecutor said.

He added that the phones were traced and the defendant was arrested at his residence with the said stolen phones. Leo said the offence contravened the provisions of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

