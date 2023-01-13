ADVERTISEMENT
Man to spend 14 years in prison for attempting to steal from court premises

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, on Friday, sentenced a 21-year-old man, Abeeb Magaji, to 14 years imprisonment for attempting to steal from the Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court premises in Isabo.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olajumoke Somefun, convicted Magaji following his plea of guilty to the charges.

Somefun convicted him to 14 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the defendant committed the offense on Jan. 12 at about 10:45 p.m. at the Magistrates’ Court in Isabo area in Abeokuta.

Shonibare said that the convict burgled the gate and entered the court’s compound with the intent to steal.

He said the convict also unlawfully damaged the court’s 20mm cable wire connected to the generator and conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

Shonibare that the convict was caught by the security guards.

He said that when Magaji was interrogated and searched he was found with harmful weapons such as knives and blades.

He noted that the offense contravened sections 411, 451 and 247 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

News Agency Of Nigeria
