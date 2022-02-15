RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man to receive 7 strokes of cane for stealing five bags of salt in Kaduna

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Nasiru Ahmed, to seven strokes of the cane for stealing five bags of salt.

Ahmed, who resides in Tudun Wada Area of Kaduna State, is charged with shop breaking and theft.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel sentenced Ahmed after he pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.

He urged the convict to be of good behaviour and desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chidi Leo told the court that Malam Abdulmalik Lateef, reported the matter at the Kawo Police Station on Feb. 7.

Leo alleged that the defendant broke into the complainant’s store located in Kawo Market Kaduna and stole five bags of salt and two bags of flour.

He alleged that the defendant was arrested by a security man at the market when he went back in to steal more goods from the shop.

The offence, Leo said, contravened the provisions of sections 333 and 271 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

