Justice Adepele Ojo, while delivering the judgment said that the prosecutor had proved his case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict indeed committed the offence.

Mr Dapo Adeniji, the state prosecutor, had told the court that the convict had on Aug. 20, 2016, murdered one Isiaka Rafiu, a commercial motorcycle rider.

Adeniji said Palms killed Rafiu with a knife by cutting his neck and dumping the body by the road side.

He said the convict, after killing his victim, made away with his motorcycle.

Adeniji said the convict, in his confessional statement, said he contracted Rafiu to take him to his farm on Gbongan Road in Ikire.

But on their way to the farm, he pushed the victim from the bike and cut his neck with knife.

Ojo therefore ordered that Palms faced death by hanging for the murder of Rafiu.